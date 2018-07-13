Department to survey 1,318,755 hectares of NCR land

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The State Land and Survey Department will survey a total of 1,318,755 hectares of native customary right (NCR) land in Sarawak in the first phase of the NCR Land perimeter survey new initiative.

Assistant Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh said out of that total area, only 861,136 hectares had been perimeter surveyed, another 8,546 hectares is in the process of being survey and 225,963 hectares will be surveyed in the near future.

Survey on a total of 211,124 hectares of NCR land could not be continued due to some issues on the ground, he said when responding to a query from Alexander Vincent (PRS-Ngemah).

Titles for a total of 3,749,328 hectares of NCR land would be be given out, he said.

When replying to a query from Allan Siden Gramong (PBB-Machan), Len Talif said a total of 18,125 acres of land had been surveyed under the new NCR initiative and another 21,525 acres will be surveyed soon.

A total of 35,682 acres could not be surveyed due to issues and disputes on the ground.

When responding to Wilson Nyabong Ijang (PRS-Pelagus), Len Talif said up to June 30 this year, a total of 10,201 land titles has been issued in Kapit since 1980.

From that total, 4,567 land titles involved grant via Section 13 of the Sarawak Land Code and another 5,634 titles involved grant via Section 18 of the code.