Duo charged with killing a middle-aged woman

SIBU: Two of the eight suspects were indicted today in a Magistrates’ Court here on a joint charge of killing a middle-aged woman in Pulau Kerto on June 27.

However, no plea was taken from them after the charge was read and explained to them before Magistrate Muhammad Faizal Che Saad.

Both accused who were unrepresented understood the charge.

Jeeji Ting Kim Leong,27, of Nanga Assan and Syahadan Othman Sabang, 24, from Kapit are facing the charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code, and read together with section 34 of the same code which provides for a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

According to the charge sheet, they are charged with common intention of committing murder by causing the death of Ting Poh Sing at an unumbered house in Pulau Kerto between 1 am and 7.10pm on June 27.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Tajul Ariffin Musa applied for further mention of the case pending DNA reports, chemist reports and report from forensic regarding few hand phones which were seized for the case.

Muhammad Faizal scheduled the case for further mention to Sept 10 at 9am for the prosecution to update to the court on the status of the reports.

He ordered both accused to be remanded in prison.

Meanwhile four other suspects aged between 23 and 32 were released upon expiry of their remand.

Two other suspects aged 24 and 28 were to become the prosecution witnesses and allowed to be released on bond in the sum of RM2,000 with a surety each.

It was earlier reported that in the brutal murder, Poh Sing was found dead with her hands and feet bound on June 27 at 6pm in her house.

There were injuries on her eyes, bruises on the elbows and right side of her chest.

Her two mobile phones were missing.