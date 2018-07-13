Family Run-and-Cycle Bintulu event calling for entries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: Smart Reader Kids Family Run-and-Cycle Bintulu is calling for entries for the charity event to be held on Sept 2 here.

The event will start and end at Wisma Bintulu in Jalan Tanjung Kidurong where participants can either run or walk along a 4km route or alternatively cycle in a longer route of approximately 28km.

Its business development and operations (East Malaysia) manager of Aim Smart Academics Norma John said they are targeting at least 1,000 participants.

She added the event seeks to raise funds for the One Child One Hope scholarship programme as well as promoting healthy lifestyle and a chance to spend quality time with loved ones.

“This initiative was started by Smart Reader Worldwide Sdn Bhd group executive director Datin Sri Dato Dr KH Wang to ensure equal access to quality early childhood education for all,” she said during a joint press conference with its event partner Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) at Wisma Bintulu yesterday.

Also present was BDA’s representative Masli Eswandy Ramlee.

Currently, Smart Reader Worldwide has more than 300 franchise centres in Malaysia and 150 in countries such as China, Dubai, Qatar, Australia, China and the Philippines.

According to Norma, todate the programme has benefited thousands of underprivileged children throughout Malaysia.

She added each scholarship recipient is provided with complete preschool education benefits, including the provision of school fees, uniforms, shoes, school bags, books, worksheets and various other learning materials.

“Registration fees for both runners and cyclists is RM50 per adult (7 years old and above) and RM35 per child (6 years old and below).

“Each participant will receive a run/cycle kit comprising a limited edition T-shirt, medal and other goodies,” said Norma.

She advised the public to register by July 27 and the registration forms can be obtained at Smart Reader Kids Taman Hock Lee (086-340544) and Smart Reader Kids Putra Jaya (010-9785996).

Online forms are also available on its Facebook at Smart Reader Worldwide.

For more information on the event, call Norma at 017-3914378 or Aim Smart Academics Kuching office at 082-232555.