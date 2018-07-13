Kpg Haji Wahed folk appeal for road repairs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Kampung Haji Wahed folk have appealed to the authorities concerned to repair an eroded roadside section between Pujut Padang Kerbau and Miri Hospital.

Resident Adol Salim said due to heavy rain over the past few days, larger and larger sections of the roadside have eroded and been washed into the earth drain.

“The stretch of road needs immediate attention from the authorities concerned – either it is the Department of Drainage and Irrigation, local council, or Public Works Department – as the Pujut Padang Kerbau road could at any time be cut off due to erosion,” he said yesterday.

According to Adol, the village security and development committee has lodged several complaints but no action has been taken so far.

He also urged the authorities to build concrete drains on both sides of the road as a long-term plan.

The road also connects Kampung Riam Tengah and Lembah Hijau.