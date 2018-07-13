Malanjum deserves to be Chief Justice – Alan Ling

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: It is most deserving of Tan Sri Richard Malanjum to be appointed as the new Chief Justice of Malaysia, said state Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary Alan Ling.

Declaring that “every cloud has a silver lining” when Malanjum, the most senior on the bench, finally got his well-deserved promotion as the Chief Judge of the country, he said this is the way forward for Malaysia as it places seniority, experience and capability in the appointment to the highest post in the judiciary in the country.

“It is life, the lesson of many recent developments taught us one value, that is to be perseverant amidst adversity.”

Malanjum was sworn in as the new Chief Justice (CJ) of Malaysia on Wednesday (July 11).

He is the former Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak and replaces Tun Md Raus Sharif who will resign as the Chief Justice effective July 31.

Ling said no one would have taught an East Malaysian would be the top judge of the country, “what more to say a native from Sabah, but after all it is one’s capability and performances that count”.

He emphasised that a country must stick to meritocracy for concrete progress as one

nation, regardless of race and religion.

“After all we are all Malaysians and should think like one in terms of policies in

managing the country’s welfare,” he stressed.

Ling, who is also a practising lawyer in both Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, is confident that Malanjum will be making some key reforms for the good of the judiciary and hopes that the CJ will continue to be open to inputs and ideas from the legal practitioners and other stakeholders.

Ling, who had been calling for Malanjum to be made the Chief Judge, gave credit to the latter for implementing e-filing system and video conferencing in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Once again, I wish to extend my heartiest congratulations to him and wish him well in his immediate endeavour as new CJ as expectations are really high on him but I have full confidence and faith in him.”