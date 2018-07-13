Malanjum’s appointment as Chief Justice a historic moment – SLS

KOTA KINABALU: It is a historic moment for the nation to witness the first person from the Borneo states to be appointed to the highest position in the Malaysian judiciary.

Sabah Law Society (SLS) president Brenndon Keith Soh said in a statement that the appointment of Tan Sri Richard Malanjum as Chief Justice of Malaysia was significant as it was a timely recognition of his exceptional judicial qualities that he possessed as a judge.

“It is also testament to the breadth and depth of his judicial experience having been elevated as a High Court judge in 1993 and as a Court of Appeal judge in 2002 and subsequently appointed as the youngest Federal Court judge at the age of 52 in 2005.

“Tan Sri Richard will have an opportunity to create a positive and lasting impact in the Malaysian justice system and we have no doubt that he will help promote the cause of justice, uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of the public,” said Brenndon in welcoming and congratulating Malanjum, a former legal practitioner in Sabah and currently the most senior Federal Court judge, on his appointment as the Chief Justice of the Federal Court (also known as the Chief Justice of Malaysia).

“Apart from that, SLS would also like to congratulate Datuk David Wong Dak Wah on being appointed the Chief Justice of the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak.

“His appointment is testament to his sterling caliber as a judge and an endorsement of his dedication to the administration of justice.

“After being in private practice in Sandakan, Datuk David Wong was appointed a High Court judge in 2007 and thereafter to the Court of Appeal in 2013 and more recently this year as a Federal Court judge,” he said.

Brenndon also said both Sabah and Sarawak would benefit from his unwavering commitment to strengthen the foundations of the judiciary and enhance the court’s reputation of fairness, independence and humanity.

“The SLS certainly looks forward to working with Tan Sri Richard and Datuk David Wong together with Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop and Tan Sri Zaharah Binti Ibrahim as the new president of the Court of Appeal and chief judge of the High Court of Malaya respectively and will extend our fullest support and cooperation on behalf of the legal fraternity in Sabah,”