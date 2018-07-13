Najib’s ex-special officer remanded to aid solar panel probe

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: A former special officer to the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is remanded for four days since Tuesday to facilitate investigations into the project to install school solar panels in Sarawak.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigations director Datuk Simi Abdul Ghani when contacted yesterday confirmed the arrest of the 44-year-old man.

He said the man was arrested on Monday after he was called to the MACC headquarters here to give his statements.

Prior to this, a news portal claimed a former top leader of the country had signed a project, worth RM1.25 billion, for the installation of solar panels in 369 schools in Sarawak.

The project was alleged to have been awarded to a car rental company without an open tender process that was in violation of the ministry’s procedure. MACC has previously arrested three individuals, including a company director to facilitate investigations on the project. — Bernama