New Felcra chairman close to being selected

KUALA LUMPUR: A new Felcra Berhad (Felcra) chairman will be named soon said Rural Development Minister, Rina Mohd Harun, to reporters at a Felcra Hari Raya celebration yesterday.

“We have a few names in mind and are in the process of picking the best person for the job, Insya-Allah (God willing).

A truly qualified and professional chairman will be selected,” she said.

Felcra was formerly a statutory body known as the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority. It was established in 1966 to develop the rural sector by helping people participate in economic activity to raise their standard of living.

It changed its name to Felcra Berhad in 1997. Datuk Bung Moktar Radin resigned as its chairman in May and finding someone to fill the seat comes under the jurisdiction of the Finance Minister.

“It (Felcra) is parked under Minister of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc) and our ministry just monitors the projects as many of them are in the rural area,” said Rina. — Bernama