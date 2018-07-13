Preparation works for BCF going smoothly — Rogayah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Preparation works for the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) scheduled from July 19-28 are going smoothly, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairwoman Rogayah Jamain.

Foreign troupes, two from China and one each from Indonesia and Thailand, have also been invited to showcase their performances and add excitement to the festival, she told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

“Besides inviting Borneo cultural groups, BCF will still be bringing in other foreign troupes for the last there nights of performances.

“This is mainly for cultural exchanges to provide different cultural experiences to the visitors,” Rogayah explained.

BCF was first staged in 2002 to showcase various colourful cultures, heritage and diverse ethnic groups in Sarawak.

The event this year is expected to be officially open by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on July 20 at 8pm on a site facing the arch at Sibu Town Square Phase 1.

Meanwhile, workers were seen busy working on the iconic BCF arch at the town square on Wednesday night.

“The arch will be completed by July 16.

“Besides the arch, there will be a pavilion each for Malay-Melanau, Chinese and Dayak to showcase their unique cultures and traditions,” Rogayah said.

Last year’s BCF held from July 20-29 attracted some 600,000 visitors – more than 2016’s figure of over 500,000.