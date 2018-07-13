Public confidence in legal system to be restored – Jaujan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The appointment of Tan Sri Richard Malanjum as the new Chief Justice is expected to restore public confidence in the country’s legislation.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said the people’s trust in the state’s legal system would be restored with the appointment of the 65-year-old Sabahan.

“I am not a law expert but the country’s legal system is lacking. It is not necessary to clarify in detail as the people themselves are aware of and are aware of what’s happening.

“Hence, it is hoped that with the appointment of Tan Sri (Richard Malanjum) we can restore the people’s confidence in the country’s legal system,” he said at a Hari Raya Open House celebration at Wisma Tun Fuad Stephen here yesterday.

Jaujan, who is also the Local Government and Housing Minister, said Malanjum was appointed after taking into account his experience, seniority and merit.

“The people of Sabah are grateful to the country’s leadership, especially Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the appointment of a Sabahan as the Chief Justice for the first time.

“Based on seniority, abilities and experience, Malanjum is well qualified for the post,” he said.

Upko acting president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau said Malanjum is the first East Malaysian to be appointed to take on this important and prestigious responsibility.

“Indeed, under this government, we are now beginning to see the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63) not only being honored and respected as well as being implemented but also, we in Sabah felt that we are now being truly regarded as Malaysian, an equal partner in the federation based on MA63, and truly a era in the Borneonisation process,” he said.

Tangau who is also Depury Chief Minister, added the appointment of Malanjum is thoroughly deserved and we are extremely proud of him.

“Malanjum will be well-served in his new position by his years of experience within the legal and judiciary fraternity. Throughout his career, Tan Sri has come to be recognized and respected of his commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the integrity of the constitution,” he said.

Tangau also said Malanjum’s acceptance of this new appointment and responsibility demonstrates his commitment to serving the public and the court system, which in turn will directly fulfill the constitutional promise of justice for all.

“We wish him well and the wisdom to strive in this position of judicial leadership,” he said.

PKR Sabah chairperson Christina Liew also said Malanjum is the right person for the Chief Justice post.

She said he is qualified and known to have initiated many programs for the judiciary such as mobile court in Sabah, helping the people (natives) who live far away from the town, to issue them birth certificates and identification documents. He also started the court hearing between Sandakan, Tawau and Kota Kinabalu high courts via video conference.

“Malanjum is resourceful in his approach in handling of cases. On behalf of PKR we congratulate him on his appointment. He well deserve it,” said Christina who is also a Deputy Chief Minister.

Malanjum received his letter of appointment from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara on Wednesday.