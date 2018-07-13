Python stuck in water treatment pump

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KENINGAU: A picture showing a python that got stuck inside a water treatment pump at Kampung Agudon had gone viral on the social media.

Keningau police chief DSP Ahmad Jawila, however, said that police have not received any report of the incident while the Keningau Water Department had been informed of the matter.

Reportedly, one of the water treatment pumps at Kampung Agudon was not functioning and upon inspection, workers found a python that had made its way into the pump during a rainy spell on Wednesday.