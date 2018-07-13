Riverbank protection works under review by PH govt

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The riverbank protection works at Batang Balingian-Batang Balingian River Corridor Rehabilitation Plan at Kpg. Pulat Balingian, Mukah are currently under review by the PH-led federal government and the Sarawak government thus will wait for its outcome.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil who said this added that the plan was approved for implementation by the previous federal government under the 11th Malaysia Plan with an approved ceiling of RM 9.7 million.

He said this when replying to a question posed by Abdul Yakub Arbi (Balingian) during the State Legislative Assembly sitting yesterday on the action taken by Sarawak government to continue with the project which was cancelled by the new federal government.

“The survey and site investigation works for the project were completed in 2017 and is now under the detailed design stage by a consultant. Physical works on the project were originally planned to commence toward the end of 2018,” he said.

Elaborating on the project, Penguang said there are four main components which include construction of sheet pile structures along the eroded riverbank with total length of 220 metres, construction of concrete jetty and pontoon, construction of concrete drain with total length of 160 metres and construction of concrete foothpath with handrail along the riverbank. The project is scheduled to be completed in 20 months’ time.