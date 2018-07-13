Sarikei Sports Complex to re-open soon

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: The Sarikei Sports Complex which was closed to the public for quite some time will reopen soon following the completion of its upgrade.

Sarikei Member of Parliament Andrew Wong Ling Biu shared the good news with reporters after he was briefed by officer in-charge of Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, Sarikei Division Munir Din yesterday.

Earlier, Munir brought Wong for a site inspection of the upgraded facilities comprising synthetic track, a football pitch, volleyball court and a tennis court. The upgrading works which commenced mid 2017 cost about RM2.9 million.

Wong said the new synthetic track was of International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Class 2 certification and other facilities such as high jump set, netting for harmer throw event were imported and of international standard.

He said that barring unforeseen circumstances, the Sports Complex would be open to the public by next week and schools, government departments and associations in the division would be notified of its opening.

Wong hoped the public would make good use of the facilities and co-operate with the authority by observing the regulation such as to refrain from smoking while jogging on the track.

Wong also hoped the public would co-operate in checking occurrence of vandalism to the facilities.