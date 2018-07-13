Minister pleaded SESB to reduce 1Borneo first payment to RM3 million

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Assistant Trade and Industry Minister, Azhar Matussin said that he has contacted Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) to find out about its decision on the 1Borneo power cut issue.

“Yes, I contacted SESB this afternoon and they have confirmed that they have not made a final decision on it,” he said.

He added that he has pleaded with SESB to consider further reducing the first payment of the installments from RM5 million to RM3 million.

“Bear in mind that the negotiation is not on the total outstanding amount but the first payment of the installment,” he reminded.

He said that this meant that once 1Borneo paid the first payment, SESB will reconnect the electricity power, referring to the air-conditioner.

Electricity supply to the mall was disconnected on July 11 (Wednesday) following the 1Borneo’s management failure to settle the arrears to SESB totalling RM8.7 million.

However, only the air-conditioners were not functioning, while lights at the common area were still switched on.