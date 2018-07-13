S’wak govt should stop questioning Dr Ting’s legitimacy as Pujut rep – Chong

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen has urged the Sarawak government to stop questioning the legitimacy of Dr Ting Tiong Choon’s status as Pujut assemblyman.

This was because the Court of Appeal today dismissed the appeals of Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN), DUN speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and Second Minister of Finance Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh against a High Court’s decision to reinstate Dr Ting as an assemblyman.

Hence, he opined that Asfia and the Sarawak government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) should stop going further in their appeal as it is a waste of time and tax payers’ money.

“This is a perverted attempt to deprive the voice of the voters in Pujut of their elected representative and a political persecution for Dr Ting,” he said during a press conference held at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex today.

Prior to the press conference, there was a heated war of words between Chong and Asfia in the august House when Chong was stopped by Asfia from giving his speech after Chong congratulated Dr Ting.

Speaking to reporters, Chong called for Asfia’s resignation as DUN speaker as he opined that Asfia is not fit to hold such position in the august House

“Given the way that Asfia has acted, he ought to resign because the High Court and Court of Appeal have ruled that Asfia has misled the House by his own interpretation of the law (in disqualifying Dr Ting as assemblyman). I thought that a speaker should act impartially, reasonably and sensibly,” he said.

Last year on May, DUN resolved to unseat Dr Ting following an overwhelming 70 votes from then Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen in favour of a ministerial motion tabled by Wong who sought to disqualify Dr Ting as an elected representative.

On June 17 last year, the High Court ruled against the DUN decision to disqualify Dr Ting as Pujut assemblyman when Judge Datuk Douglas Christo Primus Sikayun held that the plaintiff was not disqualified and is entitled to remain as elected assemblyman.