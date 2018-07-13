Trial dates fixed for Sipitang, Kundasang and Sook Election Petitions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Election Court here today fixed Sept 24 – Sept 28, October 8 – 12 and 22 – 26 for the tentative trial dates for Election Petitions filed by Parti Warisan Sabah candidates challenging the results for P137 Sipitang, N29 Kundasang and N37 Sook, respectively, in the recent 14th General Election.

Justice Dato’ Lee Heng Cheong set the tentative dates for petitioners Noor Hayaty Mustapha, [email protected] Mohd Fazid Basir and Martin [email protected] Tommy after counsel Tengku Fuad Tengku Ahmad told the court that they will file notice of preliminary objections against the Election Petitions.

Tengku Fuad, who represented all the first respondents in the three petitions, namely Yamani Hafez Musa, Dr. Joachim Gunsalam and Datuk Ellron Angin, will be filling their preliminary objections by August 1, 3 and 8, respectively.

Meanwhile, the all the second and third respondents, who are the Election Commission (EC) and the Returning Officers (ROs) were ordered to appoint their counsels by July 27.

The representative from EC was Izmat Razwan Mamat while none of the ROs present today.

Counsels Fareez Salleh and Chung Jiun Dau represented Noor Hayaty, Siriman was represented by counsel Baldev Singh and Stella Simon while Martin was represented by counsels Nelson W. Angang and Jaikol Situn.

The three petitions were filed on June 18.