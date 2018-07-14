Bomba investigating shopping centre fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Clouds of smoke billowed over Jalan P Ramlee after a shopping mall caught fire today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) were alerted immediately after smoke was detected on the top floor of the shopping mall at around 6.42am.

Firefighters from Kuching and Batu Lintang fire stations were deployed to the scene.

According to Bomba assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii said the fire is believed to have started on the fourth floor and was brought under control 30 minutes later, despite difficulty with one of the fire extinguisher systems.

No injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.

Fire investigation officers were still determining the actual cause of the fire.