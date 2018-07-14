Bowling team praised for job well done at interstate c’ship

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The junior and senior bowlers of the Sarawak team were magnificent during the 31st Malaysian Interstate tenpin bowling Championship at Sunday Megalanes, Sunday Pyramid In Selangor and deserve all the accolades.

Amateur Bowling (Tenpin) Association of Sarawak (Abas) president Sunny Si, in congratulating the state team for capturing the overall championship title for the second time, said he and the association are extremely proud of both the juniors and seniors.

“The bridge between the juniors and seniors since Sukma Melaka in 2010 where we won seven gold medals has been painstakingly maintained.

“Many of the juniors from the Melaka squad are now contributing to the sport and playing role models to our juniors,” said Si when asked to comment on the recent success.

“Team effort is the key. On the battlefield, our generals Jackson Ting and Robert Lu play a critical part.

“Behind the lanes, we have an awesome array of experienced campaigners, too many to name but no strangers to the state, national and international bowling fraternity,” he said.

According to Si, the state Sukma juniors have six years at most plus another 10 years as a seniors.

“We strive to maintain the momentum and strike a balance between experience and youth. Good strategy demands that we try to ensure our bowlers peak at the right time.

“We may not win all the time but even if we don’t, we are confident we will be breathing down our opponents’ necks without fail,” he asserted.

“Sukma XVIII in Sarawak where we swept 11 golds was our finest hour. That’s history and for the records.

“We go into Sukma XIX in Perak this September on a clean slate and ideally with our achievements in Melaka 2010, Perlis 2014 (six golds) and Sarawak 2016 as the fear factor and not a burden on our shoulders.

“We are indebted to the Sarawak State Sports Council, Sarawak Sports Corporation and the Sarawak Government for their unrelenting support.

“We also applaud the parents, fans and the public who put their trust in us. And to the media; our achievements are enhanced through your excellent work,” he concluded.