‘Don’t be caught in a mind that promotes division of society’

KUANTAN: Malaysians are urged against being trapped in a mind that promotes division played up by certain groups on the issue of the appointment of Tan Sri Richard Malanjum as the country’s new Chief Justice.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh said the appointment of Malanjum, who was also the former Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, was based on his merit and qualification.

“As Malaysians, we should not be trapped in a mind that promotes division that was promoted by the previous administration which tried to divide us.

“We in Pakatan Harapan appoint any individual based on merit.

“He (Malanjum) is the most qualified and even in the past, he had also been acting (for the post). So, why not? We are not practising discrimination.

“We have to move forward and this is the New Malaysia,”she told reporters after visiting Alliance Steel (M) Sdn Bhd which is the biggest investor in the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) in Gebeng, here yesterday.

Also joining the visit were the state legislative assemblyman (ADUN) for Semambu Lee Chean Chung and ADUN Teruntum Sim Chon Siang, members of the administration of the factory and stake holders in the construction industry and occupational safety.

Fuziah said this when asked to comment on the fear expressed by certain groups in the appointment of Malanjum which was widely spread in the social media as he had previously judged a case involving the Islamic religion and a non-Malay.

Malanjum, who is Sabah-born and received his early education in law at the Institut Teknologi MARA (now Universiti Teknologi MARA) took his oath of office as the Chief Justice on July 11, succeeding Tun Md Raus Sharif who resigned on July 31.

Meanwhile, commenting on her visit, Fuziah, who is also the member of Parliament for Kuantan, acknowledged that several misunderstandings and complaints regarding the iron and steel plant had been resolved after she had the opportunity to see one of the seven plants operating there.

She said that she was informed there were 4,000 local workers employed in the factory who were provided with such facilities as a hostel, two ‘halal’canteens and a supermarket and a clinic operated by local companies. — Bernama