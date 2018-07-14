Hotels, restaurants to comply to zero waste policy by year end

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: All hotels and restaurants are expected to comply with the new zero waste policy recently announced by Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNKK) Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Deputy Minister of KPDNKK Chong Chieng Jen announced this at a news conference following a walkabout at the Stutong Community Market here today.

According to the state Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak, the zero waste policy is not only to cut down on food wastage but to reach out to needy households.

“There are two aspects to it (the new policy). One is on food items and the other is on leakages of subsidies,” he said in the presence of state KPDNKK director Datuk Stanley Tan.

Chong said the new policy is expected to be enforced by the end of this year.

Before the implementation, he said the ministry will have to discuss with hoteliers and restaurant operators on the mechanism to channel all excess food to those in need.