HR Ministry considers opening public service counter at night markets

IPOH: Human Resource Minister M. Kula Segaran is happy with the response received for the ministry’s Public Service Counter which is being opened weekly at selected locations in the state.

He said the counter had enabled the people to bring their public service-related problems to the attention of the relevant agencies under the ministry.

“The counter has received an encouraging response from the public, probably because it was opened at public places, including a market.

“After this, maybe we can open the counter at night markets so that more people can come and share their problems (with the relevant agencies),” he told reporters after opening the counter at Ipoh Market Complex in Taman Jubilee, here today.

On the JobsMalaysia 2.0 portal launched last Thursday, the minister said it was aimed to serve as a one-stop centre to provide job market information to jobseekers.

He said statistics showed that active jobseekers in the country numbered 241,057, while active vacancies, 114,138.

— BERNAMA