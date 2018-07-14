JBPM receives 86,982 emergency calls last year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SEREMBAN: The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) received a total of 86,982 emergency calls involving fire, rescue operation, and special services last year.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said of the total, calls involving fire numbered 29,356, followed by rescue operations (54,884) and special services (2,392).

“The number of fake calls received is 350. On average, JBPM received 238 calls per day.

“The total number of calls received last year dropped by six per cent from 92,307 calls in 2016,” she said at the launch of national-level Firefighters Day celebration at the Seremban Municipal Council field here today.

The event was graced by Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir and also attended by Tengku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud.

Also present were Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun, Housing and Local Government Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohammad Mentek, JBPM director-general Hamdan Wahid and Negeri Sembilan JBPM director Norazam Khamis.

In her speech, Zuraida also expressed disappointment over the increase in the death toll due to fire recorded last year.

She said the death toll due to fire in the state last year was recorded at 165, which is an increase of 54 per cent form the death toll recorded in 2016.

“Losses and property damage due to fire was estimated at RM5.2 billion last year, an increase of 81.81 per cent from RM2.8 billion in 2016,” she added.

— BERNAMA