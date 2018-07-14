Kuching MP visits site of SGH upgrading project

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP from DAP, Dr Kelvin Yii led a visit to the site office of Asaljuru Weida Sdn Bhd, the developer for the construction of the RM 351 million multi-level carpark and upgrades in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) yesterday.

Dr Yii said the delegation was briefed on the specifics of the construction and the progress of the project by the management team of Asaljuru Weida with their Group Executive Chairman Dato Lee Choon Chin.

Asaljuru Weida is also the concessionaire of the multi-level carpark. Upgrades of SGH will include a daycare centre in the block which will mainly be for additional wards and a hotel.

This block which is being constructed in front of the old main block, will consist of seven operation theatres and surgery care, about 60 beds (holding & recovery bays), blood bank and an integrated laboratory.

There will be a total of 1789 parking bays in the Multi-storey car park once completed and a 160-room hotel, seven food courts and nine commercial outlets. The construction of the multi-storey carpark commenced on February 23 this year for expected completion on February 22 in 2021.

“We were brought on a site inspection of the ongoing construction of the multi-level carpark, daycare block (extra wards) and upgrades of the present SGH.

“They also explained the difficulties and challenges faced during the construction in a ‘live & functional’ hospital compared to a vacated hospital.

“Currently, the progress of construction is slightly ahead of schedule but we will continue to monitor so that there will be no delay like the current Petra Jaya Hospital which has brought great inconvenience to the people,” said Dr Yii.

He added they also discussed various issues and complaints of the public regarding the construction including security, traffic flow and illegal parking in the area. There were reports of vehicles and car accessories including batteries, and tyres being stolen when patients or hospital workers park their vehicles at the temporary carpark opposite the hospital grounds.

“The company has made efforts to addres the complaints by taking some preventive steps including installing lights at the temporary carpark as well as hire security guards to patrol the area, and alerting the police to increase patrol in the area.

“We look forward to work together in solving and addressing the various issues faced by both the public and hospital staff during the construction of the whole project. This also helps me to better understand the issues faced and will bring up relevant matters to parliament for the interest of the people in Kuching,” he said.