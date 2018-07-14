Malanjum’s appointment manifestation of meritocracy in Malaysia – Shafie

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government extends its deepest appreciation to the conference of rulers and Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the appointment of Tan Sri Richard Malanjum as the new Chief Justice of Malaysia.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal in thanking the conference of rulers and Prime Minister said it was an honour for Sabah to have one of its own to hold the highest judicial post in the country.

“We sincerely thank the conference of rulers and Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for appointing Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, a native Sabahan, to be the new Chief Justice of Malaysia.

“It is his credentials and contributions to the legal fraternity that make him an appropriate choice. His appointment is a manifestation of meritocracy in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

“His vast experience spans almost 40 years and his contributions are notable.

“He has helped hundreds of villagers to obtain necessary documents by way of dispatching mobile courts to the remotest parts of Sabah and successfully introduced the e-filing system in the East Malaysian courts,” he said.

The state government believes the appointment of the Chief Justice will further expedite the delivery of justice for all Malaysians.

His achievements in Sabah and Sarawak thus far demonstrates what he is capable of accomplishing for the country.

The Chief Minister points out that the new government of Malaysia aims to serve all its people irrespective of race and religion.