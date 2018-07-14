Man slapped with RM6,500 fine for injuring, threatening wife

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A man was fined RM6,500 in default nine months in jail after he pleaded guilty to the charge of causing injury and threatening his wife.

Magistrate Zuraini Ali Musa announced the sentence yesterday after considering several aspects including the guilty plea and appeal by the accused, facts of the case, the seriousness of the offence and public interest.

Mohd Izzwandee Wasli from Tudan Phase 6 here was charged according to Section 323 of the Penal Code which was read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

It is said that he inflicted injuries on his wife Nurul Afiqah Abdullah, 21, at 2.30pm on June 28, at his house in Tudan Phase 6 here.

Moreover, Mohd Izzwandee is also charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code for threatening to kill his wife – the Section provides a jail sentence of up to seven years or fine, or both, upon conviction.

It is reported that the offence was committed at the same time and place as the first offence.

In his mitigation, Mohd Izzwandee said he had no intention to do any of it to his wife – he claimed that he was angry at the time because his wife was being rude to his mother.

For the first charge, the accused was fined RM3,500 in default five-month jail while for the second offence, he was fined RM3,000 in default four-month jail.

Insp Mohd Khairi Mohd Noor prosecuted, while Mohd Izzwandee was not represented.