Murder suspect freed from remand, but later charged with consuming drugs

SIBU: A suspect who was released from remand in connection with a murder case of a middle-aged woman on June 27 was yesterday charged in a magistrate’s court here with consuming drugs.

Desmond Hijau, 23, of Tiong Hua Road pleaded guity to the charge and was fined RM2,500 in default four months’ jail.

In addition, magistrate Muhammad Faizal Che Saad ordered the accused to be placed under a two-year supervision of the authority concerned.

According to the charge, Desmond was found to have consumed dangerous drugs namely methamphetamine and amphetamine without authorisation at the Central Police Station at noon on June 23.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 15(1) of the said Act where an offender could be fined up to RM5,000 or two years’ jail and shall immediately after having undergone the punishment imposed undergo supervision by an officer as defined under Section 2 of the Drug Dependents (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 for a period of two to three years under Section 38B of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Earlier, Desmond with three other suspects were released from remand in connection with a murder case involving a middle-aged woman in Pulau Kerto on June 27.

Two other suspects have been charged for the murder while another two suspects released on bond and to become prosecution witnesses in the murder trial.