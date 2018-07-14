Muslims can ascertain Qibla direction when sun aligns directly over Kaabah on Monday

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in Malaysia will have the opportunity to ascertain the direction of the Qibla for themselves at home or mosque at 5.27pm on Monday (16 July) when the sun will align directly over the Kaabah in Makkah, according to the National Planetarium.

“When the sun is directly over the Kaabah, the shadow lines of all vertical objects on the surface of the earth at that time will point towards the Kaabah and can be used as a guide to mark the direction of the Qiblah,” the National Planetarium said in a statement here today.

The statement said the National Planetarium under the Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Ministry will organise a programme to observe the sun and mark the shadows to determine the direction of the Qibla on Monday from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The programme to be held at the entrance of the Planetarium’s is aimed at exposing the public to the method to determine the Qibla direction by observing the sun.

More information can be obtained by contacting the National Planetarium at 03-22735484 or email at [email protected] or via its website at www.planetariumnegara.gov.my or Facebook page.

— BERNAMA