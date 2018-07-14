Newborn baby found dead near school in Sandakan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: A newborn baby boy was found dead near a garage next to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Karamunting inside a plastic bag in a horrible condition, Friday night.

Members of the public who found the baby called the police at around 9.35pm, and a team of Crime Investigation Department’s officers from Sandakan Headquarters Police Station was sent to the scene.

According to Sandakan district Police Chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin, the baby was inside a purple plastic bag, had perfect physical and an umbilical cord, and was covered with worms.

The victim was believed to have died few days ago.

“The victim weighed about 1.1Kilograms was estimated to be delivered after seven months in womb. He is sent to the Duchess of Kent Hospital for further investigation.

“The case is investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code. Members of the public who have information about the case are asked to assist the police in the investigation,” he said.