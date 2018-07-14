Passing of Land Code, Oil Mining Bills only the beginning – Abang Johari

KUCHING: The late Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) party president and fifth Chief Minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem would be happy man to know that Sarawak has achieved two big things so far – the passing of both the Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2018 and the Oil Mining (Amendment) Bill 2018 at the recent state legislative assembly meeting.

Its current party president and the chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said that these are the two important things for the people that the late “Tok Nan”, before passing away, dearly wanted him and deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas do.

“It’s very sad (that Adenan passed on) but we did achieve what he wanted us to do. That lifts a heavy loads of burden off our shoulders and that of our party and our senior party members and leaders. It is a start and we have more to come for the people and for PBB,” he said, during a Gawai Raya 2018 celebration last night (July 13).

“Our senior party members will continue to fight the rights of Sarawakian that was brought about by Tok Nan. It is not an easy task but we had achieve it, especially the land, and oil and gas ordinance reformations and the rights of ownership for the people and for Sarawak.”

He added that PBB must continue to surge forward to a greater debacle with the new state coalition despite facing a slight set back in the last GE14.

Abang Johari is very optimistic that PBB is still the party for the people and for the many Bumiputra in the state even though its party and its members are facing a new political landscape in the country.