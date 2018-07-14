Sarawak 

‘Prices stable’, says Chong, after first walkabout

Chong (second right) getting feedback from a petty trader. Tan is seen on the right.

 

KUCHING: Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen today made his first walkabout at the Stutong Community Market here.

He spent some time shaking hands and exchanging greetings with both petty traders and consumers during the walkabout which lasted about half an hour.

“Prices are stable and there is no big fluctuation,” he told a press conference after the walkabout.

Chong said he had received feedback from some petty traders that their business had slightly picked up.

He added that this was probably because consumers had more disposable income and higher purchasing power.

With him at the walkabout and conference was state Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs director Datuk Stanley Tan.

