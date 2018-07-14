School leavers urged to check out i-CATS open day today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Secondary school leavers and their parents still have a chance to visit the International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak (i-CATS) during its open days from July 11 to 14 at its Jalan Stampin Timur Campus here from 9am to 4pm.

According to Sarawak Skills Development Centre (PPKS) management council secretary Dato Maznah Dasmi during the launching of the open day, the open days aimed to assist secondary school leavers to make an informed decision on various academic pathways and career choices.

In this respect, members of the i-CATS academic team and course counsellors would be available for face-to-face counselling on the wide range of programmes including various forms of financial assistance available. i-CATS is a subsidiary company of PPKS, a press release from i-CATS said.

There are various activities held during the open days like Next Chef Idol Cooking Competition, ‘Bio-logging Reveals Underwater Behaviours of Sea Turtles’ to be held today (July 14) from 10am to 12pm, and car boot sale (July 14) from 9am to 4pm at the car park.

A free public seminar to be presented by University of Tokyo Atmosphere and Ocean Research Institute Professor Sato Katsufumi will be held at the Lecture Theatre 1.

It is co-organised by the Ecology Conservation Office and the Midin Events Company with the support of the Red Crescent Stampin District with i-CATS being the venue sponsor.

Admission to the free seminar will be on a first-come-first served basis.

At i-CATS, opportunities abound for students to earn internationally recognised diploma and degree level qualifications in Business Administration, Culinary Arts, Engineering, Hotel Management, Information Technology and Tourism.

In this respect, booths have been set up during the open days to showcase programmes offered by i-CATS and final-year projects by students.

Visitors will also be able to obtain information on two new programmes namely the Diploma in Accounting and Foundation in Management programmes. Members of the public are also encouraged to join the guided campus tour during their visit.