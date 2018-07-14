SMK Batu Lintang set to defend junior titles

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: SMK Batu Lintang will return to defend their boys and girls teams titles in the AirAsia-BAM National Junior League (Sarawak) at Sarawak Badminton Hall from July 18 to 22.

The tournament top seeds in the boys competition are drawn in Group A with SMK Green Road, SMK Semerah Padi and SMK Subis.

In Group B, last year’s runners-up SMK Kuching High will have SMK Sungai Tapang, SMK St Joseph, SMK Sungai Maong and Chung Hua Middle School No. 4 for company.

As for Group C, the teams are last year’s semi-finalists Chung Hua Middle School No. 1, SMK Jalan Arang, Riam Road Secondary School, SMK Pending and SMK Tung Hua.

Group D will consist of last year’s semi-finalists SMK Chung Hua Miri, SMK DPHA Gapor Stampin, SMK Bandar Kuching No.1, SMK Sacred Heart and St Joseph’s Private School.

Ten teams are vying for top honours in the girls team event, with SMK Batu Lintang drawn in Group A with last year’s semi-finalists Chung Middle School No.1, SMK St Teresa, Riam Road Secondary School and SMK Tung Hua.

Last year’s runners-up SMK Kuching High are in Group B with last year’s semi-finalists SMK Green Road, St Joseph’s Private School, Lodge School and SMK Subis.

The Inter Secondary School tournament co-hosted by the Sarawak Badminton Association and Sarawak Education Department is a team event with the boys competition consisting of three singles and two doubles while the girls competition comprises two singles and two doubles.

Each player is only allowed to play once in a tie.

This nationwide inter-school tournament is into its second year, with the first one held in October last year.

The best shuttlers will represent Sarawak in the AirAsia-BAM National Junior League grand finals in Kuala Lumpur from Aug 27 to Sept 2.