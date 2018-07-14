Tanjong Batu rep calls for reform in DUN

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A member yesterday called for reform in Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN).

Tanjong Batu assemblyman Chiew Chiu Sing said this is because the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government has promised parliamentary reform in the last general election to restore the dignity of the Parliament.

“An important function of which is to provide a check on the executive powers. And that is why we must provide enough infrastructure and funding to better our DUN,” he said when debating the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak’ address.

Chiew – also DAP Sarawak deputy chairman – said he hoped that the administration under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg could implement good measures in DUN Sarawak for the good of democracy.

Earlier, he regarded PH’s victory in GE14 on May 9 this year as ‘truly a historical moment in our nation’s history’.

He said it marked the first time that the opposition took over Putrajaya from Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Malaysia has shown the world that democracy is still alive at a time when people are beginning to wonder if democracy works anymore. We have turned around peacefully from a kleptocratic government to an icon of democracy. Many of us in PH have been in the opposition for a long, long time. I have been in the opposition for 31 years,” Chiew pointed out.

He said they had chosen to remain in the opposition before May 9 because they believed in the nation’s democratic system, and that whoever had more than half of the seats would become the government of the day.

“After all, we respect how the people had voted.”

Chiew said being elected by the people, both from the ruling and opposition sides, was equally honourable.

He said the opposition had to play a major role of providing the check-and-balance in any democracy, to be the voice of the people and be the alternative in becoming the next government.

“Whatever role we play, whether in the ruling or the opposition side, we are in here (august House) to serve the people. We will criticise but at the same time, we accept criticisms. I hope that we could have more level-playing fields on both sides so that we could give our best to the people,” added Chiew.

PKR man highlights need to raise welfare capacity at Rh Sarawak KL

THERE are still cases of Sarawakian workers being exploited in the peninsula today, alleges a PKR backbencher yesterday.

Krian assemblyman Ali Biju said the victims would usually report their problems upon returning to Sarawak, making it difficult for the Labour Department to assist them.

“Therefore, I suggest that the Sarawak government increase the capacity of welfare services or handling of reports at Rumah Sarawak in Kuala Lumpur.

“Another Rumah Sarawak needs to be established in Johor due to the large number of Sarawakians there,” he said in debating the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak’s opening address at Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

Ali also suggested a demographic study on Sarawakians in Peninsular Malaysia to be conducted, covering the socio-economic status of these Sarawakians, adding that as such data would enable the government to monitor their welfare.

“In Johor alone, it is estimated that about 40,000 Ibans are working and living in Pasir Gudang and Masai. Just try to imagine the exact number of Sarawakians domiciled in the peninsula, including those who are furthering their studies,” he said.

He also requested the august House to provide all its members the complete information on provisional leases (PL) following the passing of the Land Code Amendment Bill 2018.

He said this is to ensure transparency and verification of facts, especially in countering allegations on social media.