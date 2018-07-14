Tun Mahathir arrives in Kuching

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and beloved wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali have touched down at Kuching International Airport at 10.15am today.

Upon descending the air bridge, Dr Mahathir and wife were warmly welcomed by a large entourage from Sarawak who have been waiting on the ground.

Dr Mahathir is in Sarawak for the first time after he was appointed the seventh prime minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and wife Datin Sri Pauline Leong, Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani, prominent businessman Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing as well as heads of deparments and community leaders were among those present.

The Malaysian premier and Pakatan Harapan chairman is here to attend former federal minister Tan Sri Leo Moggie Irok granddaughter’s wedding reception at Cove 55 in Santubong today.

Tomorrow, he will be meeting Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and be given briefing on Sarawak’s development at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

The Sarawak government had announced that they would cooperate with the federal government on the development of Sarawak.

Abang Johari is the chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) – the government coalition at state level but an opposition at federal level.