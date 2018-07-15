Bumiputera traders object to call for project’s suspension

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Sarawak Bumiputera Traders Association Miri (PBMS) has objected to Miri MP Dr Michael Teo’s call for construction on the Wireless Walk project to be temporarily suspended.

Association secretary Sarkawi Suhaili said the project is vital to Bumiputera traders who run small businesses.

“PBMS was involved in the initial planning to establish or set up Wireless Walk as a trading place for Bumiputera traders and PBMS members,” said Sarkawi in a statement on Friday.

“Dr Teo should support any development and assist Bumiputera businessmen in Miri, especially as Bumiputera traders face difficulties in getting a good place to trade because of the expensive rent.”

He added that when operational, Wireless Walk would be managed well and the Bumiputera traders would ensure a high level of cleanliness is maintained.

Dr Teo had claimed the public have complained of poor hygiene, overcrowding, and traffic congestion related to the project at North Yu Seng Road.

He called the 500m Wireless Walk, which will have 66 stalls and 12 washrooms, ‘unrealistic as each stall would be too small for any viable business’.