Chong: Slight drop in prices after zero per cent GST

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Consumers would have found a slight drop in prices at department stores, supermarkets, and other shops nationwide since the zero rating of the goods and services tax (GST), said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen.

Relating a personal experience, he said the price of a shuttlecock brand had dropped by a few ringgit ‘with the abolishment of GST’.

“If you go to department stores, generally there is a slight drop because of no GST. I tell you, one example, I play badminton and the shuttlecock price has dropped already. Last time, Yang Yang A grade was RM82 (per carton), now RM77. Dropped by RM5. So those goods that are previously subject to GST, with the abolishment of GST, the prices have dropped,” he told a press conference when visiting the Stutong Community Market here yesterday. Based on the feedback he received, Chong said ‘there is a slight pick-up’ in business at the market.

“Probably because the consumers have more disposable income and spending power’s slightly increased. The purpose of today’s walkabout is to have a general survey of prices of goods,” he said.

“We are just here to meet both the consumers and the petty traders. While we are more widely known for consumer protection, the other task is to promote internal trade.”

According to Chong, prices at the market are stable with no big fluctuations.

“Food items were not subject to GST except for handling charges and transportation, which have a certain amount of GST,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Sarawak director Datuk Stanley Tan said there have not been complaints from consumers related to the zero rating of GST in Sarawak.

“We talked to consumers and traders, they are still okay. For imported goods, there is a bit increase because of currency exchange,” he said.

Tan later said his office had received and resolved 102 consumer complaints since early last month. He said traders were issued warnings based on the complaints received, adding the majority of traders in Sarawak have complied with the zero-rated GST policy.