Curfew in waters off ESSZone extended to July 30

KOTA KINABALU: The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which was scheduled to end at 6 pm today, has been extended to July 30, according to Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din.

He said the curfew covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

With the extension, those living in the affected areas should remain indoors, while outsiders would not be allowed to enter the waters between 6 pm and 6 am during the period, he said in a statement today.

Ramli said the curfew was extended to ensure the waters would not be invaded by terrorists who could threaten the security of international researchers conducting research as well as tourists on the resort islands.

It is also to ensure the safety and well-being of Sabahans in the ESSZone, he added.

This, he said, was based on information that the Abu Sayyaf militant group and those who conducted kidnapping for ransom from the southern Philippines were still attempting to intrude to carry out kidnapping and other cross-border crimes.

He said the curfew would also facilitate the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements, while the presence of security vessels would create a sense of security for chalet operators and fishermen in the area.

“I have also authorised all district police chiefs in the ESSZone to issue permits to any eligible applicant for fishing activities, or to attend to urgent matters during the curfew,” he added.

— BERNAMA