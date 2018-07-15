Exploit resources while making environmental considerations – Tun M

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

By Saiful Bahari

KUCHING: Sarawak needs to exploit its resources, such as the river and land, as the potential for the state growth lies on such resources.

According to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammed, the potential for state growth is there and the state government needs to know how to make use of such resources.

“The river is good for power generation and transportation, while land is still very much available when compared to number of population. However, land development is subjected to environmental consideration,” said Tun Mahathir after attending a briefing on state development at Wisma Bapa Malaysia this morning.

Describing the relation between Sarawak and Federal government as good, Tun Mahathir said development of Sarawak now is not limited to the state capital but other cities in the state as well.

“Sarawak also had drawn numerous foreign investments which I believe can be increased in future,” he said.

He describe Kuching had changed much since his last visit, where he said the city has grown larger and more cars were seen on the road.

Tun Mahathir, who was in Kuching on Saturday to attend the wedding of Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leo Moggie’s grandaughter, arrived at the briefing at about 7.55am and left for Kuala Lumpur after.

The briefing on state development was presented by State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, and was attended by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and other state ministers.