Govt may provide wifi at SCV for festival-goers

Abdul Karim (second left) gestures during the press conference. — Photo by Mohd Rais Sanusi.

KUCHING: Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah plans to look into providing wifi at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) for the Rainforest World Music Festival goers.

“Since such programmes receive many guests especially foreigners, we need good connectivity for wifi to be there.

“That is the feedback we get from festival goers,” he told a press conference held at SCV yesterday.

SCV, a subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation, finds it hard to get funds to do it.

“I will definitely look into this and try to get it (fund) from the Sarawak  government.”

The RWMF 2018 is being held at SCV from Friday to today (July 15).

Established in 1998 with an audience of only 300 people, the annual festival is now a major event in the Sarawak’s music calendar.

It consists of a richly diverse programme with performers from around the world at nightly shows on three outdoor stages, the well-known Jungle and Tree Stage as well as a new Big Tent Stage.

Afternoon shows take place on an indoor stage, mini sessions spread over three afternoons, and daily drum circles in the evenings.

There is also a food and village mart selling an array of local, international and fusion food as well as festival memorabilia.

