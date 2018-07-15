GPS reps free to speak up

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

CM says BN assemblymen, parliamentarians could not speak up for Sarawak’s rights, under GPS they are unshackled

LAWAS: Sarawak elected representatives under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can voice out Sarawak’s rights and interests – unlike the time when they were still under the former ruling coalition, Barisan Nasional (BN).

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said this at the launch of the RM21.67-million Awat Awat Waterfront Phase I development yesterday.

“Previously, we had to comply (with BN) but now, we are independent and can decide independently for Sarawak. That’s the reason why we left BN,” he said.

He pointed out that BN Sarawak did not lose in the parliamentary election on May 9 this year, where Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) – formerly the backbone party of BN Sarawak – won 13 out of 14 seats it contested. Overall, BN won 19 out of 31 parliamentary seats contested in Sarawak.

“It was a blessing in disguise, as we have learnt that under BN, we did not have the freedom to bring up any issue; we had to follow BN’s ‘whip’ in Parliament,” said Abang Johari.

He added that Sarawak leaders between 1974 and 1976 such as the late Tun Datuk Patinggi Abdul Rahman Yakub, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Yong had no choice other than to comply with BN back then.

Moreover, Abang Johari said he had met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and conveyed to him that Sarawak would work closely with the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led federal government and support it – except when certain policies are against the interests of Sarawak.

“Sarawak must be ruled and defended by Sarawakians,” he said.

The chief minister said Sarawak’s rights have been reinforced further with the passing of amendments to the Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO), which was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting earlier this week.

Meanwhile on the Awat-Awat project, Abang Johari said it was premised on its fishermen’s village setting and strategic location facing the Brunei Bay.

He said having spent his early childhood days in this coastal fishermen’s village, he understood the challenges faced by the people and acknowledged that this village was isolated previously due to lack of road connectivity.

Abang Johari, who came to the event with his wife Datin Patinggi Dato’ Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, was pleased to see that such connectivity, along with other utilities and facilities, have already reached this village, while the people remain united and have been supporting the elected representatives, both from Sarawak and federal governments.

Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah, Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail who is Bukit Kota assemblyman, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Resident Ahmad Denny Ahmad Fauzi and Lawas District Officer Hussaini Hakim were among those present.