Jimmy calls on allocating house site to eligible squatters in Tawau

TAWAU: Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister Department, Jimmy Wong calls on the Ministry of Local Government and Housing to proposed to the Chief Minister to allocate housing site with individual titles to eligible squatters’ in the district.

Jimmy who is also the Sri Tanjong assemblyman said this is to allow eligible squatters to build and own a house without the worry the house will be demolished.

“It will be comfortable for them to stay without worrying it will be demolished,” he said in his speech during the Hari Raya open house organized by his Sri Tanjong office today at Dewan Sri Tawau, Sin Onn.

Jimmy said the numbers of squatters houses are growing each day and created many problems such as electricity and water thefts and the new government needs to solve the problem.

“I would like to suggest that CM give the site with individual title so that they can make their own home,” he said.

He said if the government keeps on building houses for squatters, the problem would never be solved.

These site and titles should only be given to those who are eligible so that they can live comfortable without worry their house will be torn down by authorities, he said.