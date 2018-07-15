JPNIN projects approved by previous govt will be reviewed – Dr Md Farid

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LABUAN: All development projects which have been approved by the previous government to the Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN) for implementation across the country will be reviewed, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Md Farid Md Rafik.

He said the review would also involve the allocation made to all state JPNIN offices.

“What we are doing at the moment is reviewing all the contracts, if the government has the capacity and capabilities to carry out the projects (especially that are beneficial to the people), I’m sure in the near future we will announce it, that they will be carried out,” he added.

He told this to reporters at an event in Kg Sg Miri here today where 2,000 of its residents gathered to make a 720-metre long “Kolupis”, which is a traditional delicacy of Kadayan and Brunei tribes in Labuan and in Limbang in Sarawak, making it the longest in the country and was recorded in the Malaysia Book of Records.

Kolupis is made from glutinous rice and coconut milk and then wrapped with ‘nyirik’ leaf.

The participants were able to make 22,000 pieces of kolupis in 20 hours.

–BERNAMA