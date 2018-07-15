Lee defends Wireless Walk project initiated by CM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Wireless Walk project here, which is currently under construction, will become a new tourism hotspot for the city.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the project was initiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg when he was Minister of Tourism.

“As the food and drink stalls in the area were not uniform in structure, the Sarawak government wanted to upgrade the area with proper and modern facilities as the area is frequently visited by the people, particularly the tourists, for food.

“Besides to beautify the area, the project has also placed importance on keeping the area in a clean and hygienic condition,” Lee told the media yesterday in response to Miri MP Dr Michael Teo’s call for the project to be temporarily suspended.

Lee said once completed, the project would also help to increase business for other shop owners in the area.

“I’ve already asked the contractor on the need to speed up the construction work on the project. The work on the 500m project actually commenced on Feb 19 this year and scheduled to be completed in October this year,” he added.

Lee also called on Dr Teo to source for funding from the federal government to further develop tourism here.

An artist’s impression of Wireless Walk.