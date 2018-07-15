Let’s work together for holistic solution to NCR issues, says deputy minister

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led government should work together with the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led federal government in finding holistic solution to the native customary rights (NCR) land issues in Sarawak.

According to Deputy Minister of Primary Industries Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, it has been a constant struggle for Sarawakians to defend their NCR land.

“I am here representing the federal government to appeal and make recommendations to the Sarawak government to jointly negotiate and find solutions to solve the land problems here.

“This is a long struggle and I hope with continuous efforts and commitment, we would be able to solve the problems,” he said during a ‘Majlis Silaturahim Gawai Raya dan Majlis Kesyukuran Kerajaan Pakatan Harapan Malaysia’ hosted by the Acting Committee for NCR Land Claim of Kedayan Jati Miriek Padang Kerbau Miri at Kedayan Jati Miriek Heritage Hall here yesterday.

Shamsul believed that the NCR land issue could be solved with strong determination of the people to make changes in the country.

He also commended the Sarawak government for leaving Barisan Nasional (BN) to form GPS for the good of the people.

On another matter, Shamsul said his ministry is looking at ways to enhance the value of local commodities such as Sarawak pepper.

“Pepper is an important commodity in Sarawak and is an income (generator) for the people in the state,” he said, pointing out that Malaysia is one of the world’s leading producers of black and white pepper.

“The pepper industry in Sarawak provides employment opportunities to 67,000 families, so these farming families have the opportunity to boost the industry.

“We also want to make sure that there will be significant changes in the pepper industry in Sarawak so that it can generate more income for the people,” he added.