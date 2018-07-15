Mahathir, wife departing Kuching after two-day visit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali has left the state capital this morning after a two-day visit.

Earlier, Mahathir attended a briefing together with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on the state’s development at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

This is Mahathir’s first visit since becoming Malaysia’s seventh prime minister. Yesterday, Mahathir and his wife attended the wedding of Tenaga Nasional Berhad chairman Tan Sri Leo Moggie’s grandchild in Santubong.

Among those present to see him off were Abang Johari and his wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang and other state and federal dignitaries.