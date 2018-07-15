Market staging a technical rebound

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The market rebounded last week on rebounds in Asian markets and the central bank’s move not to raise interest rates. However, the ringgit weakened and commodities prices continued to fall.

Weakening ringgit caused foreign institutions to continue selling.

Nevertheless, local market participants supported the market and the FBM KLCI increased 3.5 per cent in a week to 1,721.93 points last Friday.

Trading volume has increased last week. The average daily trading volume increased to 2.5 billion shares from 2.1 billion shares two weeks ago and the average daily trading value increased to RM2.5 billion from RM1.7 billion.

Foreign institutions remained net sellers in the market. Net sell from foreign institutions was RM532 million while net buys from local institutions and local retail were RM449 million and RM83 million respectively.

Only one stock fell last week and that is DIGI.com (0.5 per cent to RM4.16).

The top three gainers were Axiata Group Bhd (8.3 per cent to RM4.17), CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (7.7 per cent to RM5.72) and Petronas Gas Bhd (7.6 per cent to RM18.20).

Asian markets rebounded from the bearish trend last week and mostly closed higher. Other than the FBM KLCI, Shanghai’s Stock Exchange Composite Index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose above three per cent. US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.3 per cent and most European markets rose marginally higher.

The US dollar Index, which measures the US dollar against a basket of major currencies, closed slightly higher at 94.7 points last Friday from 94 points the week before.

The Malaysian ringgit weakened against the US dollar from RM4.04 to a US dollar two weeks ago to RM4.05m last Friday.

Commodities prices ended generally lower last week. Gold (COMEX) fell 1.1 per cent in a week to US$1,241.80 an ounce. Crude oil (Brent) fell 3.1 per cent in a week to US$74.92 a barrel.

In Malaysia, crude palm oil futures fell 5.3 per cent in a week to RM2,145 per metric tonne last Friday.

The market finally rebounded after four weeks of declines. We were expecting the index to continue to decline but the rebound last week saw the index climbing above the immediate resistance level at 1,700 points.

Technically, the FBM KLCI is turning bullish in the short term as it rose above the short term 30-day moving average. However, the index is still below the long term 200-day moving average and the Ichomoku Cloud indicator. The Ichimoku cloud remained bearish.

Momentum indicators like the RSI, MACD and Momentum Oscillator are increasing and this indicates that the bearish momentum in the past on month has eased.

In fact, the RSI and Momentum Oscillator indicators have increased above its mid-level and this indicates that the sentiment is turning bullish in the short term.

The market is staging a technical rebound. The rebound last week was quite strong and hence the bullish momentum may continue this week. However, the FBM KLCI may find resistance at 1,750 points based on the current down trend’s 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level.

The market confidence and trend may turn bullish of the index can break above this resistance level.

If it fails to climb above this level, the market may resume its bearish trend. If it fails to rebound this week, the index may test the support level at 1,660 points again.

The above commentary is solely used for educational purposes and is the contributor’s point of view using technical al analysis. The commentary should not be construed as an investment advice or any form of recommendation. Should you need investment advice, please consult a licensed investment advisor.