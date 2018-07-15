MoE to resolve unavailability of diesel supply to rural schools – Minister

Click to print (Opens in new window)

By Peter Boon

SIBU: Education Ministry (MoE) views seriously the problem of several schools in Sarawak beset by unavailability of diesel supply for their gensets, causing them to experience power interruption.

In voicing this concern, its Minister assured that they are striving to investigate and resolve the problem soonest.

“I have been informed that several schools in Sarawak are starting to experience blackout due to unavailability of diesel supply.

“The matter had been raised in the post-cabinet meeting last Wednesday. I wish to inform that the welfare of teachers and students tops the priority of MoE’s top level management, ” he said in his Facebook posting today.

In this regard, Maszlee appeals to all to be patient and pray for the safety of the affected teachers and students.

He further assures he will undertake to bring about latest updates from time-to-time.

Meanwhile, during a Gawai visit to five longhouses Nangka constituency yesterday, Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee said MoE has directed the 371 rural schools in Sarawak which rely on diesel-powered generators for their power supply to directly purchase their own fuel.

He said the move followed the withdrawal of the sub-contractors supplying fuel to these rural schools effective Monday (July 16).

“The directive from MoE was issued recently for headmasters/principals or district education officers (PPDs) in that particular area to directly purchase the fuel.

“Hopefully, with this directive, there should not be any blackout or power interruption from Monday onwards that can disrupt the teaching and learning process,” added Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health.

According to the recent Borneo Post’s article, sub-contractors supplying fuel to rural schools were pulling back as they claimed that they have not been paid by Bintulu-based main contractor Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd since March this year.

One of the sub-contractors stated in the letter that they were withdrawing with effect from July 16 as the expenses were too high.