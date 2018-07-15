Poser on quantum of funds for opposition lawmakers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Opposition lawmakers in Sarawak should be happy that Sarawak government is contemplating giving them funds to manage their service centres.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said: “I believe what they will get is much, much more than what opposition members in Malayan states are given and where PH is the government of the day.”

Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman, was commenting on Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen’s call for Sarawak government to reciprocate what the Pakatan Harapan-led federal government has done for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) members of Parliament (MPs).

Chong who is also Sarawak DAP chairman, revealed that the PH government has agreed to give allocation to opposition MPs.

According to him, there will be two types of allocation given by the federal government to elected representatives in the country – firstly a total of RM200,000 per annum would be given to all MPs across the board for the running of their service centres and secondly, there would also be another RM500,000 to PH MPs and RM100,000 for opposition MPs.

Chong thus said with what PH federal government has done for GPS MPs, he hoped that Sarawak government would also give allocation to PH assemblymen as well.

In response to this, Abdul Karim, who is PBB vice-president said “beggars cannot be choosers”.

“It is the prerogative of the ruling government …whether in Sarawak, Penang, Selangor, Johor or the federal government to determine what is the quantum to be allocated to legislators whether from the government or opposition side,” he added.