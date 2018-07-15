State govt mulling scholarships for study of endangered ethnic languages

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

By Marilyn Ten

KUCHING: The state government will consider the proposal to grant scholarships through Yayasan Sarawak to postgraduate sociology scholars who are studying endangered ethnic languages in Sarawak, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, among the endangered languages in the state include Meirek, Kedayan and Kelabit in Miri.

“In Miri, the Meirek language is already extinct and this has raised concern among its community.

“Hence, I’m proposing that scholarships be awarded to postgraduate scholars who want to write a thesis on sociology including languages,” he said at the ‘Majlis Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri e-DOK’ at Penview Convention Centre here today.

He also noted that it is crucial to revive and preserve Sarawak’s ethnic languages in view that they are the source of cultural wealth in the state.

Also present at the event were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang and Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.