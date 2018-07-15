SUPP Piasau seeks to raise RM180,000 for burn victim

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Piasau is working to raise RM180,000 to help burn victim Serene Wong Hong Sien cover the cost of her recovery over three years.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting said the SMK Chung Hua student could not continue with school until she has fully recovered.

“Those who want to donate can come over to SUPP Piasau’s office or do a bank transfer to our Sehati Service and Information Centre’s account.

“But should the amount raised be more than needed, the extras will be used for other similar cases in the future,” he explained when Wong and her mother Alice Liew visited the party’s office yesterday.

Ting explained that the family spends about RM5,000 a month on a special diet for Wong as well as supplements and special creams.

“One of the creams is over RM50 per tube and one tube can only last for two days,” he said.

Wong and her 18-year-old brother were badly burnt after a cooking gas tank exploded in their home in Senadin on May 15.

Her brother died during treatment in hospital, while Wong was in the Intensive Care Unit for two weeks and underwent two skin graft operations.

She was recently discharged from hospital and Liew temporarily stopped work to care for her.

The family is currently renting accommodation in Lutong as their house was badly destroyed by the explosion.